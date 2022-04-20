Minor Repeatedly Raped By Village Strongman; Case Registered

Chaukhutia (Almora): A case of repeated rape with a minor has been reported from a village in the Chaukhutia police station area. She was forced to abort after she got pregnant. The victim's family remained silent for months because they were threatened not to speak. Picking up some courage, the father of the victim reached the police station and reported the case. The police have registered a case against the accused under Poxocs act as well as many other sections of the IPC. According to reports received, the 37-year-old accused of the village raped a minor girl from October 2018 to February 2019, due to which she became pregnant. The victim was forced to abort the foetus which was facilitated by the accused's brother and some other people of the village. The family of the victim was threatened due to which the matter was kept under wraps for several months. Finally, the father of the girl picked up courage and reported the matter to the police. The police have registered a case under the Poxo act besides Sections 376-2, 452, 506, 342, 313, 12 b of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.