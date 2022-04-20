Minor Raped In UP, Accused Held

Pratapgarh: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kotwali Lalganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the victim, a resident of Lalganj area, had gone to a farm near the village for grazing her goats on Thursday. The survivors family has alleged that one Shahzad, resident of Handaur, allegedly raped the girl in the farm and fled leaving the victim in an unconscious state. Sources said that on being informed by the locals, the family of the victim rushed her to the district hospital in a critical state.

After administering primary treatment, the minor has been referred to Prayagraj, owing to her critical condition. The accused was arrested on Thursday night itself after registering a case against him in this matter. UNI