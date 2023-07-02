Minor raped in Bihar, Delhi Police lodge Zero FIR

New Delhi: Following a rape complaint from a minor girl on Sunday, the Delhi Police stated that they had filed a "Zero FIR".

According to a senior police official, the victim presently lives in Roop Nagar, North Delhi, but is originally from Bihar, where the crime was committed.

"The complainant stated that her father and mother are working as house helps and before Holi they went to their home in Bihar' Madhubani, where one of her friends' brother was getting married.

"She met a person who made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Later she along with her family came to Delhi.

"On June 29, she fell sick and on checking she found that she was pregnant. Therefore, a report was filed, the police added.

The officer stated that a Zero FIR had been filed and that the concerned police station have informed because the crime had taken place in Madhubani.—Inputs from Agencies