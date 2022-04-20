Minor Raped By Youth In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The girl had gone to a nearby shop to get vegetables when she was waylaid by the youth in Tigri village under Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday, they said.

Police said the accused took her to his house where she was raped. A case was registered against the youth who is absconding while the victim has been sent for a medical examination, police further said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim''s mother, it is alleged that her daughter had gone to buy vegetables when the accused took her to his house and raped her. Later, the girl disclosed it to her mother. In another incident, a woman was allegedly molested by a youth in Kotwali police station area on Tuesday.

Police said a case was registered against the accused who is absconding. PTI