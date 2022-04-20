Minor Raped By Tantrik In Sonbhadra, Held

Sonbhadra: A tantrik was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Barkoniya area here on Saturday.

Police sources here on Saturday said that in her complaint victim said that she was suffering from bad health from long time over which she met with that tantrik who assured her to cure well. When she reached at tantrik's place with her mother she was told to stay for at least 40 days for proper treatment.

During her stay at tantrik's place he raped her. She managed to flee from the place and registered complaint against tantrik and his accomplice. Sources said that on complaint of victim case was registered against tantrik under section 376 and POCSO act. They said accused Jamil Ahmad alias Aup Baba (45) has been arrested and victim was sent for medical examinations. UNI