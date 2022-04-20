Minor Quake Hits Uttarakhand, No Damage

Dehradun: A mild earthquake hit Bagheshwar district and nearby areas in Uttarakhand around noon on Monday, officials said. The intensity of the quake was recorded at 2.8 on the Richter scale. No damage to property or loss of life has been reported, an official said. The epicentre of the temblor was 10 km below the surface in Kapkot, the official said. The area comes under Zone V, which makes it very vulnerable to quakes, the official told IANS.