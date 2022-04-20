Minor priest found hanging in temple in UP

Bareilly (UP): A minor priest, aged about 15 years, has been found hanging inside a temple here.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide but the 'guru' of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered.

The victim, Vijayendra Giri Chetan, had been initiated into priesthood and lived at Durga temple in the Civil Lines area.

He was found hanging on Monday.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We are probing the matter."

The guru, Gabbar Giri, a preacher at a nearby Hanuman temple, however alleged that some local boys had killed his disciple after he had an argument with them on Sunday.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

--IANS