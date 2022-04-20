Minor Pregnant Rape Survivor Dies In UP Hospital

    Menu
    April20/ 2022


    Kaushambi: A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradesh''s Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.

    The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Kaushambi police station area, they said.

    The police said Kumar had gone to sleep near the tubewell on Friday night. His blood-stained body was later found by his family members who informed the police.

    Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said Kumar did not have enmity with anyone in the village. A case has been registered against unidentified attackers. —PTI

