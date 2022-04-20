Minor kidnapped, married, pics posted on social media

Bareilly (UP): A young man in his early twenties, allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from her house, married her forcefully and later, posted photos of their 'wedding' on Facebook.

Seeing the photos, the police rescued the girl, while the youth is still on the run.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, he and his wife had gone to meet his brother on Raksha Bandhan when the youth, with the help of his family members, kidnapped their daughter and stole Rs 50,000 cash from the house after locking their younger daughter in a room.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and police started searching for the girl, but the breakthrough came on Thursday when the photos appeared on social media.

Baradari police station SHO Sheetanshu Singh said that even if the girl had gone with the youth according to her will, it would be considered as abduction since she is a minor. Her medical examination was conducted on Thursday and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and rape would now be added to the FIR."

He said that the statement of the girl will be recorded under section 164 of the CrPC.

"We have, meanwhile, deployed teams to nab the accused and his aides," the SHO said.

He added that the girl would be handed over to the family after her medical examination and recording her statement in the court.

—IANS