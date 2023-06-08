Minor Girl Raped, Murdered In Lucknow, Accused Held

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was found hanging in her house from the fan in her house in Lucknow on Thursday after allegedly being raped.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar area.

The father of the girl has alleged that a neighbour, who is also a minor, had raped the girl and killed her. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody. The body has been sent for post mortem and the report is awaited. Further investigation in the case is underway. —IANS