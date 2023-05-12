Minor Girl Raped In UP's Balrampur, Accused Held

Balrampur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth from her village in a forest area in the Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said. A police contingent has been deployed in the village to maintain peace following tension in wake of the alleged rape, Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said.

The 11-year-old girl was playing with her friends on Tuesday when the accused came on a motorcycle and offered her money to her to pluck some fruits, the police said.

He then took her to a nearby forest where he allegedly raped her, they added.

According to the police, when the girl did not return home after nightfall, her family members began a search and found her in the forest.

The police registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on the complaint lodged by her family and arrested the accused, the police said. Kumar said the girl underwent a medical examination and is currently undergoing treatment.

—PTI