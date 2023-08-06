Minor girl raped in Guwahati; accused absconding

Guwahati: A minor girl has been allegedly raped at her house by a guest who came to her residence to attend a function, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in the Garchuk area of the city.

Three people have been arrested in this case, the cops said. The key suspect, though, has disappeared.

The incident occurred on August 2, according to DCP Padmanabh Baruah's statement to IANS.

The accused was present at a puja held at the girl's residence, along with other guests.

“When others, and family members of the minor girl were busy, the accused allegedly raped the girl at a room of the house,” he added.

The family members lodged a police complaint after learning the details.

Baruah stated: “We have launched a manhunt to nab the prime accused. Meanwhile, a police team has been questioning the three detained persons to get further clues about the incident.”

The police conducted the medical examination of the victim.—Inputs from Agencies