Minor girl raped by lover, his friends in UP

Bareilly (UP): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her lover and his friends after he blackmailed her using her obscene videos and pictures, police said on Tuesday.

On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was lodged against her lover and four other youths on Tuesday and efforts were on to nab them, they said.

According to the minor, the youth had raped her on the promise of marriage for one year and also made obscene videos and pictures, ASP Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

The girl alleged that he blackmailed her and she was also raped by his friends one by one. They also clicked videos and pictures which were shared online on January 1, the ASP said referring to the complaint.

After the content went viral, the family of the victim gave a police complaint for initiating action against the culprits, he said.

A case was registered against five youths and raids were carried out to nab them, he said, adding that efforts were on to identify those who shared the video and action would be taken against them.

—PTI