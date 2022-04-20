Minor Girl Kidnapped And Raped In Banda

Banda: A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by unidentified persons in Tindwari area of Banda. "The complaint was registered by the girl that some persons kidnapped her from the house. Since she is a minor POCSO Act has been invoked and other relevant sections have been imposed. A case has been registered," said Raghvendra Singh, Circle Officer, Sadar. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added. Further investigation is being done. ANI