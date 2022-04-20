Minor Girl’s Body Found In Field In UP District

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a small water body in a field in the Tappal area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.The police said that the girl had gone to her school on Monday morning and her body was spotted by one of her relatives later in the afternoon, merely a kilometre away from her house.The school authorities said that the girl had not come to the school. Her bag was found on the road, about 100 metres away from where her body was found. The girl was in her school uniform and her body was submerged in water.Khair circle officer, Manish Kumar Shandilya, said that the body has been sent for post mortem."We are looking into all angles. The FIR has not yet been registered so far and the autopsy report is awaited," he said.Local residents alleged that the girl was raped and murdered. The police, however, said that there were no injury marks on the body. —IANS