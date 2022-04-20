Minor Gang-Raped In ICU Of Bareilly Hospital

Bareilly: A minor girl was allegedly raped by some hospital staff when she was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital, police said here on Sunday.

Police sources said that a 17-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital in Bhamnora area after being stung by a venomous insect on Monday. She was shifted to the ICU after her condition deteriorated and brought back to the general ward on Friday. The girl has alleged that some staff of the hospital raped her on Tuesday night when she was in ICU.

A case was registered against three people, including one para-medical staff Sunil Sharma, after interference of the local MLA, Investigations were initiated and the victim was sent for medical examination in district hospital.

However, hospital management said that the girl levelled allegations after the hospital denied to waive off the bill of treatment of girl. Police tried to gather CCTV footage but most of the cameras were not working.

During investigation, it was found that the statement of the victim and her father were different and other patients admitted in that ward as well as their attendants denied being aware of any such incident. Investigations were underway and picture will be clearer after medical examination report of victim. UNI