Minor gang-rape survivor escapes from kidnappers' clutches in Bihar

Patna: A minor gang-rape survivor in Bihar’s Gopalganj district who was kidnapped by three men, managed to escape from their clutches and reach the Sadar hospital on September 1 night, an official said on Sunday.



The victim, a native of a village that comes under the limit of Baikunthpur police station of the district, was gang-raped by two persons on April 14. An FIR in this connection was registered in the police station and one of the accused was arrested.



According to the police, the family members of the accused were applying pressure to withdraw the case.

On Friday evening, they allegedly kidnapped the minor girl in a four-wheeler when she went outside her home. The accused gagged her mouth with cotton and forcibly took her in a car. As per the statement of the victim, the accused, after travelling some distance, stopped the car to buy water bottles. The victim saw an opportunity and jumped from the car. She somehow reached the Sadar hospital and fell unconscious. The hospital staff spotted her and admitted her to the emergency ward. The hospital administration informed the victim’s family and the local police about the incident.



“The teenage girl is undergoing treatment in Sadar hospital. On the written statement of the victim, we have registered FIR against three persons. Her mother informed that two persons had gang-raped her on April 14 and one of them was arrested and the other one is on the run,” said Dhananjay Kumar Rai, SHO of Sadar police station.



“The victim’s mother also claimed that the accused were applying pressure on them to take back the gang-rape case,” he said.

—IANS