Minor Dalit Girl Raped

Bareilly:A 12-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a village in Bareilly district by a boy, who claimed to be a minor, police said. This is the third incident of rape of minor schoolgirls in the Uttar Pradesh district in the past one week.

The incident took place on Monday in Bhamora village. The accused was arrested and the victim, who is student of Class 5, was sent for medical examination.

Th police are yet to confirm the age of the accused, who claims to be 16 years old. The accused has not produced any documents to confirm his age. The police said they will wait for his family to produce any age-related document, before presenting him in the juvenile court.

Station House Officer Shyam Singh said that the FIR has been lodged against him under IPC Section 376 (rape), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

On November 21, two cousins were gang raped and a video of the act was also made and shared on the social media by one of the accused.

On November 22, a student of Class 1 was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old man in Siroli area. The girl had gone to relieve herself in a field near her home, when the man raped her. Bareilly SSP Shailesh Pandey said police are trying to ensure that all crimes against children get reported, and perpetrators are identified and punished by law. --IANS