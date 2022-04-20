Minnows Cambridge Hold Manchester United In FA Cup

London: Fourth-division outsiders Cambridge United earned themselves a money-spinning FA Cup fourth-round replay at Old Trafford after holding Premier League giants Manchester United to a 0-0 draw on Friday. There were 76 places in the English league system between the teams at kick-off, but League Two Cambridge held their own against their illustrious visitors in front of 7,987 fans at their Abbey Stadium home. The clearest chance of the game fell to United striker Radamel Falcao in the second half, but the on-loan Colombia superstar was denied by a fine save from Cambridge goalkeeper Chris Dunn. Fans of the club from the university city were left to plan a trip to the Theatre of Dreams, less than a year after they returned to the Football League following nine years as a non-league outfit. And while United`s dreams of a first FA Cup success since 2004 remain alive, the extra fixture is a game that manager Louis van Gaal could do without. Van Gaal`s curious eve-of-match admission that watching United play in a 4-4-2 formation gave him a "twitchy ass" meant the visitors` team-sheet was awaited with more anticipation than usual. They lined up with a back four and a midfield diamond, while Wayne Rooney was absent from the squad amid reports of a foot injury, but on a bitterly cold night in eastern England, it was the home side who made the early running. Right-winger Ryan Donaldson in particular caught the eye, crossing for Tom Elliott to head over and seizing on a dangerous loose pass from Phil Jones, only for his heavy touch to allow the United defender to clear.At the other end, Dunn saved with his legs from Daley Blind, but the best chance of the first half fell to Cambridge defender Josh Coulson, who headed just over after he had inadvertently blocked a goal-bound header from team-mate Michael Nelson. Van Gaal had warned United about Cambridge`s aerial threat prior to the game, but the 11-time cup winners looked vulnerable at set-pieces nonetheless, while in attack they struggled to stretch the play. Angel di Maria, back in central midfield, had several attempts from long range, but failed to extend Dunn with any of them, prompting inevitable chants of "What a waste of money!" from the home support. United began to force Cambridge back in the second half and after Adnan Januzaj had worked Dunn at his near post, the Cambridge goalkeeper produced an excellent save to thwart Falcao, who had been released by Michael Carrick. With just over 20 minutes to play, Van Gaal made a double change, sending on Robin van Persie and Ander Herrera for James Wilson and Marouane Fellaini. Van Persie squandered a chance to put United ahead when, from an awkward angle, he hooked Di Maria`s bouncing ball over the bar, while Dunn produced a sharp low stop to thwart Di Maria in stoppage time. Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick received a warm reception from both sets of supporters after entering the fray for Cambridge as a late substitute, but it was the home fans who cheered loudest at the final whistle.