Shimla: In a speech on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised the Minjar Fair as illustrative of the state's enduring ties to its folk traditions and values.

At the Minjar Mela's opening ceremony in Chamba, Shukla praised the state's rich folk customs and illustrious past, saying they had contributed greatly to the development of the hill state.

The governor emphasised the need of passing on these rich customs to the next generation.—Inputs from Agencies