Ministry Of Women & Child Development Organizes Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Women & Child Development is organizing Special Campaign 2.0 to reduce pendency and effective management of space with special attention on field/ outstation offices in addition to the Ministries and the attached/ subordinate offices.

All the guidelines issued by DARPG were circulated to all concerned and the details of target pending references identified for disposal during Special Campaign 2.0. During the preparatory phase (14th – 30th September, 2022), the Ministry sensitized its Departments and autonomous bodies/ attached offices, mobilized ground functionaries for the Campaign, identified pending references and finalized the campaign sites.

Senior Officers of the Ministry visited the premises/rooms/sections of the Ministry in three buildings on 13.09.2022 &15.09.2022 to inspect the status of cleanliness, space management etc, followed by series of meetings with Bureau Heads/ Divisional Heads to review the status of disposal.

2758 Swachhata campaign sites have been identified for undertaking cleanliness activities under Special Campaign 2.0, out of which 2000 Child Care Institutions, 708 One Stop Centres are located in various districts of the country and attached/ subordinate offices of the Ministry i.e. CARA, NCW, NIPCCD, NCPCR and CSWB. Further, 04 sites viz. NIPCCD Regional Centre, Guwahati, NIPCCD Regional Centre, Mohali, One Stop Centre, Kohima, Nagaland &Krishna Kutir, Mathura have been identified for DD News coverage. Out of around 1,70,000 physical/ E-files identified for review during the campaign, 8,595 files have been weeded out/ closed as on 17.10.2022.

Secretary, WCD participated in a panel discussion regarding Special Campaign 2.0 held on 20.09.2022 in Doordarshan Studios, New Delhi.

The videos/ photos of cleanliness activities being conducted during the campaign are being shared through social media by the field/ outstation offices as well as through the media handles of the Ministry. A short film on the visit of Secretary, DARPG to NIPCCD, Guwahati, an autonomous body of the Ministry, has been broadcast in Doordarshan and photos of the same shared through social media.

The following best practices are being adopted by field offices/ institutions under the Ministry of Women and Child Development during the campaign –

Training for making usable products from waste material

Cleanliness drive of road adjoining the institution

Feeding of data on adopted children by CARA

Cleaning clogged pipelines

Cleaning and plantation in and around septic tank in the institution

Addressing waste disposal and water logging issues in the institution

The progress on disposal of pending references is being reviewed on a weekly basis by Secretary,WCD and on a daily basis by Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary. The status of disposal is being updated on a regular basis on DARPG portal.

Disposal of scrap identified in the Ministry and its autonomous bodies/ attached offices is under process.