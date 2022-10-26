Ministry Of Jal Shakti Announces Winner Of 'Water Heroes

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the 'Water Heroes: Share Your Stories’ contest which is held monthly on MyGov portal. For the month of September 2022, Ms. Anamika Tiwari has been announced as the winner and she will get a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- and a certificate. She is a teacher/Principal in the school, and with the help of drama in school, she is making an effort to teach students about importance of water conservation.

The objective of the contest is to promote value of water, in general, and for supporting country-wide efforts on water conservation and sustainable development of water resources. ln accordance with the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, a large population should be motivated to adopt the cause of water conservation in the country. The aim of the contest is to create awareness for water conservation by enhancing knowledge and sharing experiences of water heroes; and to create an attitude towards water conservation and management so that a behavioural change can be created amongst all stakeholders.

The contest is held monthly and may be seen on MyGov portal. The 3rd edition has been launched on 01.12.2021 and will end on 30.11.2022 on MyGov portal. The 1st edition was launched from 01.09.2019 to 30.08.2020. The 2nd edition was launched from 19.09.2020 to 31.08.2021. To participate in the contest, one needs to post their success stories on water conservation efforts in the form of 1-5 minutes video, along with a write-up of 300 words and attach some photographs/ photos that depict the efforts. Also, the participants can share their videos (with the link to their YouTube video) on the MyGov portal (www.mygov.in). ln addition to this, entries can be submitted at waterheroes.cgwb[at]gmail[dot]com .