Ministry Of FAHD Celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga Program At Panchalankuruchi Fort In TN

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga Program from 11th August – 15th August, 2022. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the event at 400 iconic sites across the country.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Government celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga Program at Ettaiyapuram, Thoothukodi, Tamil Nadu on 12th August, 2022.

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest in august presence of various Dignitaries. Minister of State, FAHD hoisted the National Flag at Mahakavi Bharatiyar Memorial at Ettaiyapuram, Thoothukodi, Tamil Nadu and felicitated the family members of Martyrs/Freedom Fighters. The Minister said that, “I paid my tributes to our unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for independence of India. I was honoured to interact with family members of freedom fighters during the occasion”. He also paid floral tributes to Mahakavi Bharathiyar the great poet who seeded thirst for Independence among countrymen through his writing at Ettaiyapuram, his birth place. The Minister also motivated people to actively participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

The Government of Tamil Nadu provided all administrative and logistic support enthusiastically to make the event grand success.