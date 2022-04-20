Ministry of Culture organizing a special yoga drive

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday's International Day of Yoga occasion, the Ministry of Culture will hold a special drive named "Yoga An Indian Heritage" at 75 cultural heritage sites.





In an official statement, the ministry announced that the drive was part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahozaf" campaign and witnessed the active participation of all the ministry's agencies / organizations.





Due to the current pandemic situation, the number of yoga participants is limited to 20 at each site. Several celebrities participate in programs organized in these locations.





The event includes a 45-minute yoga followed by a short 30-minute cultural program, performed by young winners of the Sangit Natac Academy or Zone Cultural Center. Livestreaming of the event shall be performed on all Digital Platforms / Pages of the Ministry of Culture for the 30 selected sites.





Minister of Culture and Tourism (I / C) Plarad Singh Patel will be practicing yoga with senior ministry officials in Larquila, Delhi from 7 am to 7:45 am tomorrow, with a live stream of it. All digital platforms of the province.













