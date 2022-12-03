Ministry Of Culture Organizes Int'l Conference On The Contributions Of 'J C Bose: A Satyagrahi Scientist' As Part Of AKAM

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of 164th birth anniversary of legendary Indian scientist Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, Vijnana Bharati and Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India organized an “International conference on the contributions of J C Bose: A Satyagrahi Scientist”, at Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi. The conference was organized in association with Indraprastha Vigyan Bharati and Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi.

The two-day international conference was graced by Smt. Priyanka Chandra, Director, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, Ministry of Culture, who emphasized to the students and audiences the significance and purpose of azadi ka amritmahotsava and the importance of janbhagidari in all stratas of society and to make a stronger nation. Also gracing the event were Dr. N P Shukla, Member, CAQM, Government of India, Dr. Arvind Ranade (INSA) and eminent speakers like Dr. Archana Sharma, CERN, Switzerland, Prof. Gautam Basu, Bose Institute; Prof. C M Nautiyal(INSA), Dr. Manas Pratim Das, (AIR, Kolkata) among others.

In a first of its kind Record making activity, the conference carried out the Crescograph kit Assembly activity, simultaneously by almost 300 school students across two days. This is the first attempt across the nation of a device which proved Plants have Lives. Another activity which attracted the youngsters was Night Sky watch using three telescopes. Both these activities, attracted huge numbers.

The aim of the conference was to provide a voice to the unheard contributions of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose in the walks of the pre-independence era as a scientist and a freedom fighter. J C Bose discovered wireless communication and was named the Father of Radio Science by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He was responsible for the expansion of experimental science in India. From his contribution to biophysics to his contribution to the freedom struggle, there are numerous facets of his life that are undiscovered

The conference had unique sub-themes like J C Bose as a Satyagrahi Scientist, Contemporary relevance of works of J C Bose, J C Bose vision for self-reliant India, 5mm 5G: J C Bose contributions, and Bose as a Science Communicator. There were four competitions like essay, poster, article writing and oral presentations for school, college students and teachers. In the evening, there was a mellifluous cultural performance in front of the audience.