Ministry Of Culture And Ministry Of Education Organizes The ‘Dhara’ On Sangeet And Natya Parampara

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education organized the Dhara on Sangeet and Natya Parampara on 5th-6th January, 2023 at SASTRA (Deemed-to-be University) in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Brhat, Prachyam and Sangam Talks.

Dhara is a series of conferences under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to create awareness, preserve and promote multiple domains of Indian Knowledge Systems.

The aim of the event was to create a Vision Document 2047 to revitalise and popularise our performing art traditions and effectively address the challenges that this ecosystem faces.

This Dhara event was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries such as Chief Guest Dr Padma Subrahmanyam (President, Nrithyodaya), Prof Ganti S Murthy (National Co-ordinator, IKS Division), Dr R.Chandramouli (Registrar, SASTRA University), Shri Srinivasan Iyer from the Ministry of Culture and Vote of Thanks by Prof. Anuradha Choudry (Outreach Co-ordinator, IKS Division).

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Padma Subrahmanyam who succinctly laid out the glory of India's rich intangible heritage, the concerns we face and the roadmap ahead for our performing arts. She emphasised that Indian arts are a path to realising the divine immanent in us. She spoke of how the youth of the nation need to develop pride in a culture that has remained unbroken and blossomed into artists who revere our art forms.

The consecutive panel discussions over the next two days saw eminent practitioners, researchers, innovators and educators from across the nation represent Carnatic, Hindustani and Loka (vocal and instrumental) Paramparas in sangeet and Nritya.

The participants and students also witnessed mesmerising performances such as the Jugalbandi led by Shri Kannan Balakrishnan and team, Sunaad led by Smt Tara Kini and team representing sangeet Parampara, a Manipuri dance presentation by Shri Thokchom Tolen Meitei representing Natya parampara and a musical performance in Loka Parampara led by Dr Revati Sakalkar.

Towards the end the students and speakers of the conference had multiple action points to work out for the upcoming years and become heralders of a bright future for India's age-old performing arts. These will be presented as a formal White Paper titled: Dhara - Vision 2047 for sangeet and Natya Parampara".