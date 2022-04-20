Ministry Of Coal To Launch Auction Of Forty New Coal Mines Next Week

The Ministry of Coal is to launch next round of auction process for forty new coal mines for sale ofcoal. Since the Ministry has entered into a rolling auction mechanism, the coal minesrolled over from the previous tranche will also be on offer.Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest of the launch event to be held on 12th of this month in the Ministry.Ministry of Coal and the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, are on a continuous journey to reform the coal sector and unlock value for the nation’s economy. The success of these auctions will help in further strengthening the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it will help reduce India’s coal importsand ensure energy security.