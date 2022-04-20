Ministry of Civil Aviation grants drone use permission to 10 organizations

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to 10 organizations.

The detail of these permissions include:

S. No. Entity Name Purpose 1 Government of Karnataka Drone based aerial survey for creating urban property ownership records in Bengaluru 2 National Health Mission, Mumbai For conducting experimental BVLOS drone flights to deliver essential healthcare items in tribal areas of Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra 3 Gangtok Smart City Development Drone based aerial survey for Smart City Project 4 Steel Authority of India, IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur, West Bengal For conducting perimeter surveillance of the plant 5 Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana For conducting remote pilot training using drones 6 Blue Ray Aviation, Gujarat For conducting remote pilot training using drones 7 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Chennai For conducting drone based aerial spraying to assess crop health & prevent crop disease 8 Mahindra & Mahindra, Mumbai, Maharashtra For conducting drone based agricultural trials & precision spraying on paddy & hot pepper crop in the state of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh respectively 9 Bayer Crop Science, Mumbai, Maharashtra For conducting drone based agricultural research activities & agricultural spraying 10 Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune For atmospheric research at these 5 locations:

-IITM Bhopal -NDA, Pune -Karad Airport -Osmanabad Airport - Mohammed Airfield,Farrukhabad

These exemptions are valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by DGCA.

The link to the public notices can be accessed from the Ministry of Civil Aviation website.