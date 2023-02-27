Ministry Of Ayush First ‘Chintan Shivir’ Inaugurated By Union Minister Of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Ayush first “Chintan Shivir” was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today at Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Minister talked about tremendous potential of Ayush sector and exhorted young researchers and scientist to work on evidence based scientific research and explain the benefits and research of Ayush system of medicine in native languages so that it reaches larger masses.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal added that Ayush is pivotal to Heal in India and Heal by India ecosystem. Ayush is very important to the vision of one earth, one family, one future. Under visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister India’s traditional medicine system has been globally positioned.

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of state for Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary, MoA along with other senior officials from Ministry and eminent speakers, experts, and dignitaries are participating in the Chintan Shivir.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Mahendra Munjpara, participated in the first session on Digital health and technology in Ayush and said, “Now the world is realizing the power of Ayush. With the help of digital health, Ayush Grid, digital and technological advances, the power of Ayush can be capitalized from primary healthcare to specialised health centers.”

Both ministers along with Ministry of Ayush officials participated in Y-break conducted by Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi

The first session on day one was on digital health and technology in Ayush, second session on Ayush Research: Future strategy, challenges and way forward and third on Ayush education: Future initiatives, capacity building, employment generation and NEP.

The Second day will see sessions on current challenges and way forward in Ayush Drug industries, services and standardization of Ayush products. The fifth session will be on Ayush in public health, challenges and way forward and will end with presentation of reports with deliverables and roadmap.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being organized to build the road-map for the up-gradation of Ayush institutions and their integration with the technological advancements, and the identification of ways to integrate Ayush with the New Education Policy, while also identifying current services with potential of improvements to take advantage of Ayush.