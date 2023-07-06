Ministry Of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Will Organize Two-days Chintan Shivir On 7th-8th July

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Department of Agriculture Research and Education (DARE/ICAR) is organizing two- days Chintan Shivir on 7th-8th July 2023 at NASC Complex, Pusa. The programme will be graced by Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar along with Ministers of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje. The objective of the programme is to have discussion on identified thematic areas viz. Climate Resilient Agriculture, Leveraging Private Sector in Agriculture, Use of Digital Technology in Agriculture, Enhancing Export of Agricultural Products, Ease of doing Farming Business, Strengthening Extension System and Integrated Nutrient Management for soil health.

Two days Chintan Shivir provides a unique opportunity for free flow of innovative ideas breaking the barrier of hierarchy and giving out of box innovative ideas for welfare of farmers and for taking agriculture to the next level. This Shivir is first of its kind effort intended to have focused discussion on identified themes with participation of Ministry officials and Experts from both public and private sector. Themes will be deliberated upon by concerned Divisional Heads of DA&FW, ADGs, & DDGs of ICAR and private sector experts in the respective field.

This Shivir is being organized not to only brainstorm on the progress made in agriculture but also plan for future requirements, maximize exports and modernize the Indian agriculture in the coming days. The farmer is our central focus for which policy support will be provided by Central Government to assure farmers supply of quality seed, critical inputs and facilitate adoption of innovative technologies for higher area coverage, increased production and productivity for making Indian agriculture sustainable.

This two-days programme will help to i) Evolve strategies for making Agriculture climate resilient ii) Address the issues and challenges associated with integrated nutrient management, promote balanced use of fertilizers, enhanced soil fertility, and contribute to establishing a resilient and sustainable agricultural system iii) Build synergies between various organizations and stakeholders to harmonize eco-friendly approaches of plant protection iv) Upscale natural farming systems for ensuring sustainability v) Focus on strengthening extension services and digitalization of Extension System for enhancing the effectiveness and outreach vi) Formulate state-level strategies for export promotion and strengthening of export-oriented supply chains vii) Change focus from a 'production centric approach' to "marketing centric approach" by leveraging the potential private players in every possible intervention of the sector through Productive Partnerships. It is expected that the deliberations over the two-day engagement will pave way for devising strategies for taking Indian Agriculture to newer heights through enhanced farm incomes for farmers.