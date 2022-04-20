Minister takes to teaching Kannada online to non-Kannadigas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, C. T. Ravi, on Wednesday said that he has taken up the task of teaching Kannada language to all non-Kannadigas living in the southern state.

"Namaskara all, I have taken up the task to teaching Kannada to all non-Kannadigas residing in Karnataka. They are in Karnataka and they are our people, so it''s our responsibility to teach them our language," said Ravi.

He said his team will be posting spoken Kannada language lessons everyday to help non-Kannadigas to learn and use his mother tongue.

"I request you all to promote the initiative among your friends and help me reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka," Ravi said.

Posting his first language lesson on Tuesday, the minister shared some basic phrases in English and their translation in Kannada.

Under Conversation 1 as part of Kannada Lesson 1, Ravi shared basic greetings and identifications such as: Good morning - Namaskara, I am Deepak - Naanu Deepak, He is Anil - Ivaru Anil and Who is he? - Avanu yaaru? among others.

As part of Conversation 2, he tried teaching people how to identify professions. I am a Kannada teacher "naanu Kannada mestru, I am a doctor - naanu doctor, She is a nurse - avaru nurse and others.

Ravi posted two more lessons on Wednesday with more phrases and Kannada vocabulary.

"Please read my tweets everyday and anyone can learn Kannada in the coming days. A little effort to learn Kannada will go a long way in winning the hearts of some of the most wonderful people on earth," he added.

--IANS