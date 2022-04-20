Minister Smriti Zubin Irani Now Every Inch A Baangaalee

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister Smriti Zubin Irani now every inch a "pedigreed Baangaalee" as she crosses miles after miles on two wheeler on the roads of West Bengal state, speaks fluent Baanglaa with the local populace stunning them fully mesmerised as they spontaneously clap on her parlance, need for the people of the West Bengal state to vote for all round progress of theirs and the state also that presently is deprived of progress due to animosity, indifference of Mamata Banerjee who wants to keep the people of West Bengal all round penury-stricken, deprived, famined, backward, degenerated...Mamata Didi chaay aapnaaraa shobaai shob oonnoteer thekey doorey thaakoon jaatey aapnaaraa okei vote den. ebaar erokom korben naa. oonnotee-key vote deen; BJP ke vote deen, This and more such support-for-BJP-evoking appeals in Banglaa from Irani only is fast swaying the Bengalis of all hues in favour of the BJP in the state. Yes, she is yet to arrive in Kolkata.

It is deeply expected that the moment she hits Kolkata and its around, she will easily sway the recalcitrant, conservative, anachronous, incongruous Baangaalee Bhodrolok to sway toward the BJP lock, stock and barrel and ensure BJP Government in the state. Who knows, she may well be the Mookkho Montree (Chief Minister) also as she has national, global outlook, so desperately needed for all round development in the state instead of its current ghetto look all around.

Pradhan Mantgri Narendra Modi himself is keen that Bengal's ghettolike looks give way to development/s of all types matching rest of the country and facilitywise, the West Bengal state has everything to offer to all inn the country and from those outside. It is reliably understood that it is he who has deputed Smriti Zubin Irani to +vely exploit her Bengali lineage, rope in Bengalis in the BJP-net. She is doing so adroitly, impeccably, immaculately.

Latest about her in Delhi is, if BJP comes to power in West Bengal, she will be the Chief Minister, thanks to her (inter)national outlook with immense experience in national level and yet she is a Baangaalee in every sense.