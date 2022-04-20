Minister Sidhu On TV Show: Punjab Mulls Legal Options

Chandigarh: The Punjab government is exploring legal opinion on the issue of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's appearance on a popular television comedy show after he became a cabinet minister in the Amarinder Singh government. Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda said here on Tuesday that he will give legal opinion on the issue soon.





"I will give legal opinion on the matter once the file regarding this issue is put up to me," Nanda said here. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said on Monday that he will seek legal opinion on whether Sidhu, as a minister, can continue the TV show. Sidhu was sworn-in as cabinet minister in the Punjab government on March 16. He has been allocated the portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs.





The chirpy Sidhu has been defending his move to continue 'The Kapil Sharma Show' saying that he will fulfil all his duties as a minister and will go to Mumbai only for one night on Saturday to shoot for the show. He claimed that his only earning was from this show and he had stopped doing other things like sports commentary. "It is a matter of only one night. I will be available for the rest of the time," Sidhu told media here.





He maintained that doing a TV show did not come under the ambit of 'office of profit' since he was not getting any money from the government. But opposition leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are questioning Sidhu's move. They said that Sidhu should decide whether he wanted to be a minister or continue as a TV celebrity. --IANS