Minister Satpal Maharaj Reviews Flood Protection Works

Dehradun: Irrigation, Flood Control, Minor Irrigation, Rain Water Harvesting, Water Management, India-Nepal-Uttarakhand River Projects, Tourism, Pilgrimage and Religious Fairs & Culture Minister Mr. Satpal Maharaj reviewed flood protection works in his office in Vidhan Sabha. In the meeting, on the measures of flood protection, the officers were instructed that any negligence in departmental preparations would be inexcusable.

The minister issued instructions to identify the sites of possible flood affected areas. It was also said that after coordinating with the District Disaster Management Office, information about the selection of sensitive sites should be given and effective measures for flood control works should be taken. He directed to get the satellite survey done after contacting IRS and USAC and the flood prone area should be monitored. In addition, he also directed officers to coordinate with the Central Water Commission.

Instructions were given to the nodal officer in the meeting to do continuous observation, quick information system, munadis etc. To protect Ramnagar town from the danger of Kosi river, it was instructed to write a letter to District Magistrate to take effective steps. It was informed in the meeting that water level and rain data of rivers are being received from all the districts everyday through Central Flood Control Room and continuous monitoring of sensitive places is being done. Arrangements of the sand bags and boulders have been made at the sensitive places.

The dams of the reservoirs are being monitored continuously. Wireless stations are also being operated on the reservoirs. Flood control rooms have been set up in each district and monitoring is being done by the Executive Engineer of nodal division.

In all the districts, Flood Steering Committees have been constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrates. Central flood control room has been set up in Dehradun. The telephone number of the control room is 0135-2712223. Whats App groups have created by the Irrigation Department in every district to send instant information. In case of the rivers crossing the danger level, information would be given through loudspeakers. Due to excessive rainfall on 10th July, 2018, there had been partial damage to security works in some places, for which the Minister gave instructions for immediate repair. Twelve canals have been partially damaged by heavy rainfall in Sahaspur and Doiwala Development Blocks and instructions have been issued to make them operational after necessary repair. Principal Secretary Irrigation Anand Bardhan, Additional Secretary Devendra Paliwal, Chief Engineer AK Dinkar and Deputy Secretary Ranjit Singh were present on the occasion.



