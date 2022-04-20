Minister Releases Government Of India Calendar 2017 & Press In India Report 2015-16

New Delhi: Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Information & Broadcasting has said that the vision of the Government under the leadership of Hon¡¦ble Prime Minister is to position the nation on a sustainable growth trajectory. The Government is committed to bring about transformational changes in the country with the mantra of ¡¥Reform,

Perform & Transform¡¦. The vision has been depicted in the Government of India Calendar 2017 with the theme ¡§MeraDeshBadalRaha Hai, AageBadhRaha Hai¡¨. He mentioned this while delivering his address at the release of the Government of India Calendar 2017. On the occasion, Shri Naidu also released the Press in India Report 2015-16 prepared by Registrar of Newspapers of India. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present on the occasion.

Shri Naidu also announced that starting from 25th December this year, the Government would be launching a 100 days campaign across the country on the theme of Good Governance. Ministers, Members of the Parliament would be travelling across the country to highlight key initiatives of the Government that has been taken in the last two and a half years. Good Governance Day is observed on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In this context, he mentioned that the endeavour of the Government is to improve delivery systems, need to promote digital transformation and take forward the connectivity revolution in all sectors. Shri Naidu also launched the Government of India Digital Calendar 2017 App. He added that the calendar App can be downloaded from google play store at free of cost.

The Government of India Calendar showcases various flagship schemes and initiatives of the Governmentidentifying a different theme every month. The details are as mentioned below:

Jan: Skilling India for Youth Led Development

Feb: Empowering the Poor

Mar: SashaktNari, Sashakt Bharat

April: Futuristic India through Infrastructure Building

May: MSME: India¡¦s Economic Backbone

June: Farmers: Bread Winners of our Nation

July: Rural Electrification: Lightning Every Home

Aug: Armed Forces: Pride of the Nation

Sept: Cashless Transactions

Oct: Swachh Bharat: New Vigour to Sanitation

Nov: Corruption Free Governance

Dec: Sugamya Bharat: Accessible India