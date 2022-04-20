Minister Rekha Arya Seeks Nominations From Districts For Teelu Rauteli Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya held a meeting in the Vidhan Sabha hall relating to the works of the department. She laid thrust on making women self sufficient and said that steps should be taken for women empowerment. The promotion list of the Anganwadi workers would be issued at the end of this month. 105 Anganwadi workers will be made as supervisors. 145 posts of supervisors would be filled through the Commission. The Minister said that widows and divorced women should be linked with subsidy based schemes of the animal husbandry department, agriculture, fisheries so as to make them economically self sufficient. She also instructed for sending list from the districts for Teelu Rauteli award, nominating the women who have promoted self employment in the time of Corona crisis. She asked the officials to make a working plan for the Teelu Rauteli Award that would be held on 8 August. The officials were asked to explore the possibility of virtual programme. The meeting also called for making eco friendly bags under the self employment scheme. The Minister also issued instructions for making list of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Matri Vandan Yojana. A meeting has been convened on 30 June relating to health examination vaccination and review of other schemes. The meeting was attended by Women Empowerment and Child Development Secretary Saujanya, V Shanmugam, Deputy Director SK Singh, District Programme Officer Mohit Chaudhary and Nodal Officers.