Minister Rawat Takes Meeting Regarding Increase In Circle Rates

Dehradun: Minister of State for Co-operatives, Higher Education, Dairy Development & Protocol (Independent Charge)Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat took a meeting regarding increase in the circle rates at Vidhan Sabha meeting hall on Tuesday.

In the meeting, it was stated that compared to other districts in Srinagar, Karnaprayag Rail Line Project, a policy will be made to increase the low circle rate in Pauri district. In this regard, a Joint Committee of Revenue, Railway, Justice, Transport and Finance Department will determine the increased Circle Rates. Pertaining to this project, in the public interest, Rehabilitation and Resettlement RR Plan will be implemented. A 52 bedded hospital will be constructed by Railway on the site behind the Srinagar Ranihat Bridge and current hospital. Tender process will be started for this within a month. A new playground will be built in Srikot. It was decided in the meeting that all will be given compensation amount.

Principal Secretary Justice Meena Tiwari, Additional Secretary Finance Savin Bansal, Additional Secretary Transport H.C. Semwal, District Magistrate Pauri Sushil Kumar, Chief Project Manager Rail Development Corporation Rishikesh Himanshu Badoni, Chief Project Manager Rail Development Corporation, Land Acquisition Dr. Barnwal etc. were present on this occasion.