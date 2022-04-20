Minister Pant Takes Review Meeting Of Excise Department

Dehradun: Parliamentary Affairs, Legislative Affairs, Languages, Finance, Commercial Tax, Stamp and Registration, Entertainment Tax, Excise, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industries Minister Prakash Pant took the review meeting of the Excise Department in the Vidhan Sabha auditorium. Instructions were issued to make the enforcement more effective in the meeting. Minister said that in order to promote cashless transactions, swap machines should be kept at the shops. Rate lists should be displayed in the stores and the salesman should keep their I-Card. Strictness should be there to stop over charging. In case of any irregularities, penalty should be imposed and action should be taken under the Excise Act. Minister said that in order to prevent false complaints, cross checking should be done. The district level enforcement team will investigate the complaint received on the toll number. Its investigation would be done on random basis by the Zonal Enforcement Team.

Action should be taken to prevent illegal liquor smuggling. In order to prevent illegal liquor, Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department and State Tax Department will call a meeting for utilising the check post jointly. Check posts will be operated jointly by the State Tax Department, Transport Department and Excise Department. In the meeting, in order to make the enforcement proceedings more effective, discussions were held regarding the arrangements of rate list at the headquarters level, in which all the brands will be mentioned, be printed and given to all the related shops. The list will also have control-toll free number and the whats app number printed on it. The video of the complaint may also be sent to the whats app. Toll Free Number is 18001804253 and 0135-26562209.

It was also discussed that the essentially installed CCTVs on the shops should be linked to the headquarter control room the server room through Internet. On vacant post of sepoy and driver, work should be taken through P.R.D. The enforcement team will be equipped with the equipment vehicle and the shortage of vehicles in the department will be addressed to. During the meeting, it was informed that against the revenue target of Rs. 1642 crores from the allotted shops, this year Rs. 1844 crores revenue will be generated. Apart from this, till now the total revenue has increased by 25 percent as compared to last year. In the total revenue, against the revenue target of Rs. 2650 crores, till now, Rs 1016.64 crores have been received.

On this occasion Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Ranvir Singh, Commissioner Excise, V Shanmugam, Additional Secretary Hari Chand Seemwal, Additional Commissioner Excise Prakash Singh Gabrial, Joint Commissioner KK Kandpal, Deputy Commissioner Excise Pradeep Kumar and all the Assistant Excise Commissioner/ District Excise Officers of the state were also present.