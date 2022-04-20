Minister Of Education Applauds The Research Focus Of SRMAP

Amaravati (The Hawk): SRM University-AP has been honoured with the gracious presence of the Hon'ble Minister of Education Dr. Adimulapu Suresh on November 17, 2020, when he came to inaugurate the sub Post Office at the SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh Campus. He visited the campus and, appreciated its infrastructure, and discussed the future plans and goals of SRMAP with Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor. In his welcome address, Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the Minister for finding some time to visit SRMAP. With a well-documented presentation, he narrated how SRMAP has embarked upon the vessel of excellence and innovation within a meagre span of just two years. The three-year-old university has already published almost 300 papers in reputed journals, has 27 projects with an outlay of 14 crores and 17 patents.

In his message, the august guest of the day, Dr Suresh expressed his joy to see a university achieving such great heights within two years in the realms of research and education. While presenting the offer letters to the placed students, he was enraptured to see that SRMAP provides such quality education that not only students from engineering, but also the students from other general degree courses were able to bag desired packages from reputed companies like Deloitte etc. According to Dr Suresh, Hon'ble Minister, the greatest predicament of the country is not unemployment but unemployability as most educational institutions fail to deliver a proper and complete education that can satisfy the demands of the present world and make the students job-ready. He was delighted to know that SRMAP, since its inception, always strived to make curriculums industry-oriented, put particular emphasis on the placement training to make students interview-ready, encouraged the students for research since their undergraduate studies, helped them to grow and know the world with the Semester Abroad Programme. Among the maiden batch of SRM University-AP, 40% of students have bagged job offers with packages of 10 lakhs per annum or higher, with the highest offered salary of 29.5 lakhs per annum. The Minister of Education was greatly satisfied with SRM University's vision and progress so far and wished for further marvels to be created.

The Minister later met with the DEANS and HODs and the reputed Ramalingaswami Fellow, DST-Inspire Fellow, and faculty members who are rigorously working on several projects. The Minister was pleased to see the focus on research. He said, "The Govt of Andhra Pradesh is against of commercialization of education, but we are not against private educational institutes. It is very encouraging to see how SRM University, following the footsteps of the government, has embedded complete and inclusive education that supports equity, equality, and affordability. Industry-Academia interaction is a weak point in our pedagogical system, but it is good to see that SRM University is moulding students in a proper way to make them market-ready. The advancement of the Education sector is the dream of our Chief Minister, and many pedagogical and educational reforms are being done in order to the standardization of the Education Sector. The Management of SRM University-AP has opted for a student-centric education that follows the mandates of National Education Policy-2020."



