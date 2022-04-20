Minister Caught Offguard In UP Assembly

Lucknow: State parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna was caught offguard on Tuesday when a member of legislative assembly asked him about the number of tehsils in Uttar Pradesh.

The embarrassing situation arose when Samajwadi Party MLA Sanjay Garg questioned the minister over chakbandi-related disputes and MLA Shiv Pal Yadav interjected by asking the minister as to how many judicial appointments had been made at tehsil level and for how many tehsils.

The minister was at a loss to give any specific answer and brushed aside the question by saying that it was his personal secretary and other office staff who were responsible for maintaining such records.

Opposition members took a jibe by saying that when the minister did not know the number of tehsils in the state, how would he be able to specify the number of appointments of judicial officers.

Amid sarcastic remarks from other members of the Assembly, revenue minister Anupama Jaiswal pointed out that at tehsil-level, there were 60 additional district magistrate posts, 305 tehsildar (judicial) and 243 sub-divisional magistrate (judicial) posts in the state, and most of the posts had been filled. The process of filling remaining vacant posts was still on, she added. UNI