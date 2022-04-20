Mining Scam: ED Interrogates UP IAS Officer Chandrakala

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and former Hamirpur District Magistrate B Chandrakala, over the alleged mining scam during the previous Samajwadi Party regime here on Wednesday.

On January 24, she had given a miss to the ED, who had summoned her to appear before them.

Instead of appearing in person before the ED at their Lucknow office, the IAS officer who was on study leave, sent her lawyer to hand over the required papers.

But in Wednesday, Chandrakala appeared before the ED at around 1130 hrs on their second summon. Sources said that the interrogation was underway and could continue till the evening.

On Tuesday, the ED had summoned SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra for interrogation but he too skipped it and instead sent his lawyer. The ED had lodged a case against 11 people, including the IAS officer and a Samajwadi Party MLC, in connection with the alleged illegal mining scam. The probe agency had also issued summons to all the accused to appear before them for interrogation.

According to sources, the lawyer of the IAS, on January 24 had submitted the papers related to the assets of Chandrakala as sought by the ED.

In the first week of January, CBI, which was probing the illegal mining scam on the direction of the Allahabad High Court, had raided residences and other places of 11 accused including the IAS officer and the MLC. Chandrakala is accused of flouting the rules and granting licenses for sand mining during her tenure as district magistrate of Hamirpur in 2012. UNI