Minecraft with RTX ray tracing releases for Windows 10

New Delhi: Minecraft with RTX ray tracing has been officially released for everyone to enjoy at least on Windows 10.

Ray tracing brings considerable visual upgrades to Minecraft with superior lighting, shadows, reflections, textures, shaders, and so much more, reports Windows Central.

The ray tracing features in Minecraft have been available in beta form since April, and now they've finally come out of beta.

Minecraft with RTX requires a modern graphics card with dedicated ray tracing hardware: either one of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20- or 30-series GPUs, or a card from AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 line.

It will not run on Nvidia's GTX cards, even though some of them have received software-based ray tracing support.

RTX ray tracing also allows for more detailed "physically-based rendering" (PBR) in texture packs, including the ability to set the relative reflectiveness of each object.

Minecraft players on Windows 10 will have access to a special PBR version of the default texture pack for use while playing, or until their favourite creator releases their own updated pack.

Alongside the release of Minecraft with RTX, Mojang Studios is also releasing two new maps for free in the Minecraft Marketplace that show off what ray-tracing brings to their open-world creative sandbox.

The popular game Minecraft has topped 200 million sales, with more than 126 million people playing the game monthly, it was reported recently.

The game has seen a huge increase in use since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

