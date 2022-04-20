Mindy Kaling's brother got entry in med school as black

New York: Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling's brother Vijay Chokal-Ingam has revealed that he got accepted in a medical school by pretending to be African-American. Vijay said he shaved off his straight black hair, trimmed his "long Indian eyelashes" and started ticking off "black" box for race on his applications, reported the New York Post. The Indian-American said it worked like a magic as he started getting interviewed at at Harvard and Columbia and many other universities despite his relatively mediocre 3.1 GPA. Kaling, best known for her romantic comedy show "The Mindy Project" is apparently not happy with Vijay's revelation. "I love my sister to death," Chokal-Ingam, 38, said. "She says this will bring shame on the family." Vijay eventually dropped out of St Louis University Medical School two years after he got in under false pretenses. He later graduated from UCLA Anderson's MBA program as an Asian Indian-American. Vijay said he now plans to write a memoir about his experiences, to be titled ?"Almost Black." "I got into medical school because I said I was black. The funny thing is I'm not. My plan actually worked. Lucky for you, I never became a doctor." In his blog, Vijay said he decided to identify himself as black after he saw fellow Asian Indian-Americans with better grades than he had struggle to get into med school. "I disclosed that I grew up in one of the wealthiest towns in Massachusetts, that my mother was a doctor, and that my father was an architect," he said Saturday, describing his med-school applications. "I disclosed that I didn't receive financial aid from the University of Chicago, and that I had a nice car. I was the campus rich kid, let's just put it on the table. And yet they considered me an affirmative-action applicant." "Racism is not the answer... It also promotes negative stereotypes about the competency of minority Americans by making it seem like they need special treatment," he further wrote. PTI