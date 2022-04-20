Mindtree seeks reclassification of founder-promoters as 'public'

New Delhi: A year after Mindtree co-founders Krishnakumar Natarajan, N.S. Parthasarathy and Rostow Ravanan resigned from the leadership of the company, the IT major has submitted applications to the exchanges seeking reclassification of the founder-promoters along with other promoters as public shareholders.

In a regulatory filing, Mindtree said that it has sought reclassification of Krishnakumar Natarajan and family, Rostow Ravanan and family, N.S. Parthasarathy and family, and Subroto Bagchi and family from 'promoter and promoter group' category to 'public' category.

It has also submitted applications for reclassification of LSO Investment Pvt Ltd, Kamran Ozair and Scott Staples from 'promoter group' to 'public'.

As per BSE data, as of June 30, Krishnakumar Natarajan and family holds around 4.77 per cent stake, Rostow Ravanan holds 0.67 per cent, N.S. Parthasarathy and family holds 1.3 per cent and Subroto Bagchi and family holds 4.52 per cent stake in the company.

In July last year, Natarajan, Ravanan and Parthasarathy resigned from their executive roles after Larsen & Toubro acquired more than 60 per cent stake in the mid-tier IT services company.

