Min's House Burnt

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Central Minister R K Singh's House In Manipur has been torched. Singh is MoS External Affairs, low profile, inconspicuous by his presence or conspicuous by his absence. But Manipuris do not think so. They are of firm opinion that he though a powerful Central Minister considering Manipur is a lowly placed state in the Centre, Singh should have and continue to take excessive you-of-way measures to stop violence in his home state which he has not. "Thus of what use is he in Centre when his home state is burning all over and is on brink if balkanisation", ask infuriating localites, "amd so, he is not needed in Manipur any more. Let him be Central for all practical purposes evincing no concern for his home state". Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur that is in the centre of the present embroils leading to Manipur is burning. Yes, according to many in Delhi, it is inscrutable why Aingh is not showing overt concern on the current boiling Manipur and is not proscribing the violence-makers to stop doing any further damage right away or face appropriate consequences that could well lead to anti-country activities leading to severe punishments. Because he and his compatriots are quiet, the arsoners, looters, killers, etc are having a field day, unequivocally say insiders . According to them, it is high time the Central-Management give an appropriate dressing down to Singh, etc. He of course remains unperturbed for reasons best known only to him.