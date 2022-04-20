MIM Plans Big For Bengal Poll

Kolkata (The Hawk): Often dubbed as the D-team of either the TMC or the BJP by different parties, Owasi's MIM offers to have pre-poll pact with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

After the good show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, last week, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is raring to go in the forthcoming polls in West Bengal.

The party, headed by the four-time Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi won 44 seats, out of the 51 seats it contested. The party secured the third spot in a very closely contested election with the TRS winning 55 and the BJP making inroads with 48 seats for the first time. It may be recalled that the AIMIM is in alliance with the TRS in Telangana.

The Muslim party also made inroads in Bihar securing five key constituencies in the Seemanchal region.

The AIMIM's leaders in Bengal had claimed earlier that they are ready to contest in 230 seats and are ready with their list of candidates. There are unconfirmed reports that the party has offered to fight the polls jointly with the ruling TMC to win the minorities votes.

When asked to confirm the news party's Syed Zameerul Hassan, who is convener in West Bengal, said, "We have proposed seat sharing with the TMC in the assembly polls next year. We have asked for a few seats, whereas the TMC can keep the lion's share. The areas where we will not be putting up candidates, our supporters will canvas for TMC votes. We want to tell the minorities that we are not here to polarize votes. We are here for the development of the Muslims in the state."

When asked about the number of seats, where MIM plans to put up candidates, Hasan said he is asking for 94 seats, of the total 294.

Owaisi had proposed a pre-poll pact in West Bengal to CM Mamata Banerjee saying that his party will help the ruling Trinamool Congress defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year's state assembly polls, as reported by Times Now.

"Our leader has also proposed alliance in Bengal, which will be beneficial for both of us and we will help defeat the saffron party," said Hasan.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims comprise around 27% of the state's population.

With the AIMIM leader's announcement to contest polls in Bengal, the ruling TMC has already warned the minorities in Bengal of "minority extremists" from Hyderabad coming to polarize voters.

Talking of their success in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Hasan added, "In Telengana, there is a Muslim deputy CM (Mehboob Ali). Muslims are active there. But here, the minorities have not seen any development."

Hasan is leaving for Hyderabad on Wednesday to talk to his leaders and chalk out party's next move in Bengal.