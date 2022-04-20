Milos Raonic undergoes foot surgery, misses Rome

World number six Milos Raonic is to undergo foot surgery, ruling him out of the Italian Open next week and putting a question mark over his participation in the French Open. "I will be undergoing surgery to repair a nerve in my right foot. I withdrew from Rome to be ready to compete as soon as possible," the 24-year-old Canadian tweeted. Raonic was knocked out of the Madrid Open on Friday by Andy Murray in the quarter-finals where he was clearly struggling for movement. He suffered the injury at the Monte Carlo Masters in April where he was forced to retire from his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych. The French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, gets underway in Paris on May 24. AFP