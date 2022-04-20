World number six Milos Raonic is to undergo foot surgery, ruling him out of the Italian Open next week and putting a question mark over his participation in the French Open. "I will be undergoing surgery to repair a nerve in my right foot. I withdrew from Rome to be ready to compete as soon as possible," the 24-year-old Canadian tweeted. Raonic was knocked out of the Madrid Open on Friday by Andy Murray in the quarter-finals where he was clearly struggling for movement. He suffered the injury at the Monte Carlo Masters in April where he was forced to retire from his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych. The French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, gets underway in Paris on May 24. AFP
Sports
Milos Raonic undergoes foot surgery, misses Rome
April20/ 2022
Categories :Sports
