Milly Alcock, Star of 'House of the Dragon,' Cast as DC's Latest' Supergirl

Los Angeles: Milly Alcock, who gained fame for her role as the Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBOs 'House of the Dragon' is all set to soar high as the iconic Supergirl in the upcoming movie 'Supergirl; Woman of Tomorrow.'



In this installment of the DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran the talented Australian actress will step into the shoes of Kara Zor El also known as the Woman of Steel. The film draws inspiration from Tom King and Bilquis Evelys comic series with the name.



Director James Gunn officially announced Alcocks casting on Instagram. He hasn't revealed when exactly we'll get to see her debut as this superhero. Gunn expressed his excitement about Alcock being part of this project. Praised her exceptional talent in bringing to life the character envisioned by King, Evely and Ana Nogueira.



Currently there is no director attached to 'Supergirl; Woman of Tomorrow' though Ana Nogueira was brought on board in November to work on crafting the screenplay. Nogueira is known for her contributions to 'The Vampire Diaries.'



Previously Melissa Benoist portrayed Supergirl in both CBS and CWs series titled 'Supergirl' while Sasha Calle took on the role, in 2023s feature film 'The Flash.'

Milly Alcock joining the DC Universe brings forth an exhilarating phase, for the adored superheroine.

