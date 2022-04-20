Milla Jovovich has daughter baptized

Los Angeles: Actress Milla Jovovich had her newborn daughter Dashiel being baptized. Jovovich shared a snap from the ceremony on her Instagram. In the black-and-white pic, the 39-year-old actress's eldest daughter, 7-year-old Ever, cradling her little sister. "Dashiel's baptism yesterday was incredible! Such a gorgeous ceremony, so peaceful and spiritual. Thank you to the very special godfather @chrissbrenner for this stunning pic of my two beauties! #evergabo #dashieledan #ladiary," she captioned the image. Jovovich gave birth to daughter Dashiel on April 1. The baby is her second daughter with film director husband Paul W S Anderson. PTI