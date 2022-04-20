Milk powder stock at 8,400 tonnes lower than others: Aavin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers'' Federation (Aavin) has said it avoided incurring losses over milk powder as its stock is far less than other milk and milk product producers in the country.

In a statement here on Monday, Aavin said its milk powder stock was only 8,400 tonnes against Amul''s 80,000 tonnes, Nandini''s 17,000 tonnes and Saras''s 15,000 tonnes.

According to Aavin, the national stock of milk powder is about 170,000 tonnes and the glut has led to fall in prices. Aavin said it could sell milk powder with a shelf-life of one year after rise in demand, and at better prices without making losses.

Karnataka''s Nandhini converts 33 lakh litres of milk into powder a day against Aavin''s 12 lakh litres. "Nearly 40-45 per cent of milk procured daily in the country is converted into powder," Aavin said.

The milk major also faulted some media for appreciating Nandhini for doubling milk powder production and questioning Aavin''s stock. Aavin procures 40 lakh litres of milk a day, which is 17 per cent of the 230 lakh litres produced daily in Tamil Nadu.

Of the balance, 50 per cent is sold by unorganised players, 16 per cent by private dairies and 17 per cent is consumed locally.

As private dairies have reduced procurement due to coronavirus, Aavin said it had increased its sourcing to protect farmer''s interest.

